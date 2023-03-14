George Santos files to run for reelection

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the notoriously scandal-plagued freshman congressman, has filed paperwork indicating he plans to run for reelection next year.

In a filing with the Federal Elections Commission, Santos formally designated a political committee for the 2024 election, which indicates that he plans on seeking another term in office despite having reportedly reassured his fellow New York Republicans that he would only serve one term.

Additionally, Santos also designated three committees that are not his main campaign committee to "receive and expend funds on behalf of my candidacy."

The paperwork does not necessarily mean that Santos will stand for reelection, although he would not have been able to run again for office had he not filed his paperwork this month.

Several New York Republicans have been working to push Santos out the door for fear that he will drag them down with him in 2024.

Santos, however, has remained defiant and attacked his New York colleagues for being part of a "little boys' club" that is unwelcoming to political outsiders.

Santos is already facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.

Polling taken in Santos' district has found him to be massively unpopular, with even Republican voters viewing him unfavorably.