NY Republicans' rage at 'terrible' George Santos 'close to boiling over': report
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) waits for the start of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A group of New York Republicans are absolutely fed up with answering questions about Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and Politico reports that their frustration is now "close to boiling over."

The Republicans are particularly worried about Democratic efforts to link them to the scandal-plagued congressman, which they say has made donors and voters both wary of supporting their campaigns.

And on top of that, say these Republicans, they are simply sick of talking about him.

"He’s caused us every day to have to respond to his very existence in the House of Representatives, instead of giving 100 percent of our time to the important issues that Americans and the people who sent us to Washington care about," complained Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY).

“Every time that we’re having a conversation we seem to be talking about George Santos,” said Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY).

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY), meanwhile, tells Politico that donors in New York have become more reluctant to give money because they feel humiliated about having donated to Santos' campaign last year.

"They’re not so eager to pick up the phone when a politician is asking for their support again — because the last time they did it, their name lined up in a paper associated with probably the most terrible person in Long Island politics," he said.

Santos, however, has remained defiant and attacked his New York colleagues for being part of a "little boys' club" that is unwelcoming to political outsiders.

Santos is already facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.

