New York Republicans turn on George Santos for lying about his record

Two New York House Republicans are condemning embattled Rep.-elect George Santos (R) over his lies about details from his past, Fox News reports.

In statements issued this Tuesday, Congressmen-elect Nick LaLota and Anthony D'Esposito said that Santos should come clean and be investigated for ethics violations, or even breaking the law.

"As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required," LaLota said. "New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction."

"Neighbors across Long Island are deeply hurt and rightfully offended by the lies and misstatements made by Congressman-elect George Santos," D'Esposito said. "While Santos has taken a required first step by ‘coming clean’ with respect to his education, work experience, and other issues, he must continue to pursue a path of honesty. I have long held that elected officials must operate in a transparent and truthful manner – it is time for Mr. Santos to embrace that same spirit of sincerity."

Santos, who won New York's 3rd Congressional District for Republicans, falsely claimed he graduated from Baruch College with degrees in finance and worked for Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

"The embattled politician also denied that he ever claimed to be Jewish, telling the Post that he is a 'Catholic' but his maternal family had a Jewish background, which made him 'Jew-ish.' He made this claim despite telling pro-Israel groups he was a 'proud American Jew' while campaigning for Congress, the Forward reported. He also falsely claimed to have Jewish grandparents who fled persecution in Ukraine and then Belgium during World War II," Fox News' report stated.