George Santos served notice on the hell he is about to face after he is sworn into the House

During a CNN panel discussion on how incoming Rep. George Santos (R-NY) managed to get elected despite running for office on an endless series of lies, "CNN This Morning" co-host Poppy Harlow observed that he may be seated in Congress but the next two years -- provided he is not booted for criminality -- is going be hellish as he faces a DC press hounding him on a daily basis.

With the New York Times' Maggie Haberman pointing out that current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has remained silent about the series of scandals surrounding the incoming New York Republican, Harlow observed Santos will likely not enjoy his tenure in the House.

CNN contributor Errol Louis stated Santos can be expected to be blocked from committee assignments and will be told by the GOP leadership to "sit in the corner," to which Haberman added, "In two years we'll do it again and I think the Democrats will approach the race differently."

"It's hard to see George Santos surviving a re-election, assuming he makes it that far but I think basically they [Republicans] try to leave this as a problem they don't have to deal with," she continued. "

"Dodge the reporters, two years of running away from reporter questions," CNN Harlow interjected.

"Is it possible for him to hide from reporters?" co-host Don Lemon asked.

"Santos? I think that is going to be the big test over the next couple of days, " Haberman replied

"When he's seated he's going to be walking in the halls," Harlow noted.

"I think it's going to be different," Haberman agreed. "When you get the crush of reporters who are, you know, on you at that moment. I think that's different."

Watch below or at this link.