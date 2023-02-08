'Sociopath' George Santos needs to be given the boot: NY Republican

A freshman Republican congressman from New York on Wednesday said that it was time for Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to leave Congress amid a nonstop stream of scandals.

In an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) was asked what he made of Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-UT) terse exchange with Santos, who is facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.

LaLota said that he endorsed Romney's belief that Santos should not be in Congress.

"George Santos is a sociopath," he said bluntly. "He looks for that attention, even the negative attention drives him."

LaLota then laid out the opportunity cost to Republicans of keeping Santos around.

"It's become an embarrassment and a distraction to the Republicans in the House," he said. "We want to focus on our commitment to America. we want to talk about putting our economy back on the right track, securing our border, holding the administration accountable... Every time I have to something like this and talk about George Santos, I can't talk about what Republicans ought to be doing instead."

