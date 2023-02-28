George Santos targeted by GOP colleague's new legislation
Newly elected Republican Representative from New York George Santos looks on as the US House of Representatives convenes for the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

Rep. George Santos' (R-NY) most staunch Republican opponent is taking a new step to thwart the embattled congressman.

Fellow first-term New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) has circulated a proposed bill among GOP colleagues that would prevent lawmakers convicted from certain offenses from profiting off book deals, speech commissions, television shows and other perks, reported to Politico, which obtained a copy of the text.

“[The bill would] prohibit Members of the House of Representatives who are convicted of offenses involving financial or campaign finance fraud from receiving compensation for biographies, media appearances, or expressive or creative works, and for other purposes,” the text reads.

The concern is that Santos could profit off of his deceptions after leaving office, and a spokesman for the embattled lawmaker strongly pushed back on the move and called on fellow Republicans to focus on Democrats instead.

READ MORE: Fox News insiders think 'they're going to lose' Dominion lawsuit: CNN media analyst

D’Esposito was the first House Republican to call for Santos' resignation after his background was called into question and various investigations were opened into his finances, and while his proposal doesn't identify the scandal-plagued lawmaker, a Republican with direct knowledge said it was a response to the situation.

SmartNews