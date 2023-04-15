George Santos campaign reports giving out more in refunds than actual donations
George Santos, R- N.Y., leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has reported more refunds than actual contributions in the first quarter of 2023, Federal Election Commission records show.

Santos reported $5333.26 in contributions (other than loans) and $8352.78 in contribution refunds, bringing the net contributions to negative $3019.52 between Jan. 1 and March 31. Santos also reported debts and obligations owed by the committee of $715,000.00, records show.

The filings further show that Santos had $25,096.40 in cash on hand at the close of the reporting period, compared to $28,115.92 in the beginning.

Some of the financial data was picked up Saturday by a Twitter account that discloses federal filings, contributions, expenditures, and more. Just one day earlier, Santos was mocked online when he attempted to hit out at what he called President Joe Biden's lies.

"Joe Biden has lied to the American people for 40+ years costing us lives & Tax payer dollars," the disgraced New York Republican tweeted on Friday. "Biden has FAILED to protect American interests here or abroad without accountability."

Santos is facing a plethora of scandals that include accusations of allegedly sexually harassing an aide; stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog; and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.

