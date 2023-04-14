George Santos ridiculed for saying Biden 'lied'
(Scott Olson/AFP)

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) hit out at what he called President Joe Biden's lies on Friday – and was hit be a tidal wave of mockery.

"Joe Biden has lied to the American people for 40+ years costing us lives & Tax payer dollars," the disgraced New York Republican tweeted. "Biden has FAILED to protect American interests here or abroad without accountability."

The reactions hit immediately.

"Right. Joe Biden is the liar here. Not you," said Twitter user Reema Rasool.

"Joe's been lying since before I was born," Santos responded.

"Pot...Kettle...Black," Mike Falvo tweeted.

And a Twitter user named Blum said: "Wow! You have the unmitigated gall to accuse someone of lying? You truly have no shame."

Santos, who was elected in Congress in 2022, has been caught in lies over and over again, with his education and work credentials being exposed as fraudulent, along with his purported Jewish heritage and even his mother supposedly being in the Twin Towers on 9/11. He's also accused of scamming a homeless veteran trying to raise money for his dying service dog.

He's subject to multiple investigations, including federal probes, state reviews to a criminal investigation in Brazil.

