Brutal poll shows George Santos' days in Congress are numbered

Newly elected Republican Representative from New York George Santos looks on as the US House of Representatives convenes for the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) may have received a stay of execution this week when Republicans in the House of Representatives defeated a resolution to expel him -- but a new poll nonetheless shows that his days appear numbered.

The Washington Post's Aaron Blake on Friday flagged a new poll from YouGov showing that 56 percent of Americans believe that Santos is guilty of the crimes he's been charged with, while just 8 percent say he's innocent.

Even more worrying for Santos, 60 percent say that Santos should be expelled from Congress.

And if that weren't enough, the poll finds that a 51 percent majority of Republicans also think Santos deserves expulsion.

Santos earlier this month was arrested and charged with 13 felony criminal counts consisting of seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, two counts of making false statements to Congress, and one count of theft of public funds.

Santos came under fire shortly after being elected last year when multiple reports revealed that he fabricated entire parts of his life story, including his academic career, his work history, and even his claims of Jewish heritage.

Santos was until recently also a wanted criminal in Brazil, where he admitted to using stolen checks to buy merchandise, although he settled that case with Brazilian authorities earlier this month.

