Watch: George Santos decries arrests of 'harmless' alleged billionaire fraudsters

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who was himself indicted last week on multiple charges of fraud, angrily ranted about the justice system in the United States during a speech on the House floor Tuesday.

In particular, Santos accused prosecutors of brazenly going after political opponents while supposedly letting violent criminals out of prison.

"The real threat to the American people are let out onto the street, and harmless political targets remain behind bars with justice denied," Santos charged.

The New York Republican then specified the exact "harmless political target" he had in mind.

"Enough is enough!" he said. "Free Miles Guo!"

DON'T MISS: Marsha Blackburn: 'All along it was Hillary Clinton' colluding with Russians for her defeat

Miles Guo is one of many aliases used by Ho Wan Kwok, a Chinese-born financier who also goes by the name of Guo Wengui and who is closely allied with right-wing podcaster Steve Bannon.

Kwok was arrested earlier this year and accused of multiple counts of fraud.

In a Department of Justice press release, the DOJ alleges that Kwok was charged due to his involvement in "an alleged sprawling and complex scheme by the defendants, and others, to solicit investments in various entities and programs through false statements and representations to hundreds of thousands of Kwok's online followers."

At the center of the charges are allegations that Kwok lied to his social media followers about being able to reap massive financial windfalls if they invested in the GTV Media Group, a video platform that he and Bannon founded in 2020.

According to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Kwok took his supporters' money and splurged on multiple high-end luxury items including "a 50,000 square foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari, and even two $36,000 mattresses, and financing a $37 million luxury yacht.

Watch the video below or at this link.





