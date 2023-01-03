'He must be removed': Ex-lawmaker calls for expulsion of 'con man' George Santos

A former Democratic lawmaker blasted his successor George Santos as a "con man" and blight on democracy in a blistering op-ed.

Tom Suozzi, who represented New York’s Third Congressional District since 2017 before seeking the Democratic nomination for governor last year, expressed sorrow and frustration in a New York Times opinion piece lamenting the revelations that Santos, the newly elected Republican lawmaker, had fabricating the biography that he presented to voters.

"I’ve lost track of how many evasions and lies Mr. Santos has told about himself, his finances and his history and relationship with our stretch of Long Island and northeastern Queens," Suozzi said. "When he is seated, it will diminish our Congress, our country and my constituents — soon his constituents. It saddens me that after 30 years of public service rooted in hard work and service to the people of this area, I’m being succeeded by a con man."



Suozzi linked the deception to the damaging effect Donald Trump had on the Republican Party and American political life, and he called for Santos to be removed by Congress if he won't resign.

"If we are going to subdue the tyranny of unchecked liars and their lies, then Mr. Santos must be held accountable," Suozzi said. "He must be removed by Congress or by prosecutors, because there is no indication that he will be moved by conscience to voluntarily resign."