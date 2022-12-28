'A wild situation': DC insider explains the consequences George Santos could face as more lies are exposed
U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, R- N.Y., speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 19, 2022. - WADE VANDERVORT/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The trouble could just be starting for congressman-elect George Santos, according to a former top House Republican aide.

Santos admits to fabricating major aspects of his background, including his education, work history and religious faith, and MSNBC political analyst Brendan Buck, who served as an aide to former GOP House speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan, told "Morning Joe" what challenges the newly elected representative might expect to face.

"I wouldn't actually be so sure he's going to make it two years," Buck said. "You guys talked about a lot of the more outlandish things on his bio, there's one thing I think I'm really focused on, [and] that's his financial disclosure. You have to file that when you run for office. He ran before, he ran two years ago and apparently filed that he had no accounts or assets worth more than $5,000. This time around, it was apparently worth around $11 million or $12 million. Where did that happen? Where did that come from? Is that true?"

"Filing a false financial disclosure is actually a crime," Buck added. "The ethics committee is absolutely going to look at this, I think law enforcement may look at this. The other thing is, he apparently loaned his committee $700,000 from himself. Where did he get $700,000? There's a lot of really interesting questions that we haven't gotten to the bottom of. Of course, ethics is going to look at this. I doubt he gets expelled from the House, we haven't expelled -- only two people, I think, since the Civil War, but that's certainly on the table. Usually people are kind of talked into resigning, they realize that the writing's on the wall, it's not going to work out well for them, but I think all of these things are on the table for him. This is a wild situation."

Watch below or at this link.


12 28 2022 07 10 03 www.youtube.com

SmartNews