FEC slaps George Santos with a new ultimatum

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) now has something new to worry about.

CNN reports that the Federal Election Commission this week told Santos that he needs to "disavow" his post-election fundraising operations unless he declares himself a candidate for office in 2024.

Santos, whom polls have shown is overwhelmingly disliked among voters in his district, has hinted in the past that he would not run for reelection in two years so long as he's allowed to serve out his full two-year term in Congress.

However, the FEC says he needs to make a formal declaration one way or the other by next month.

READ MORE: Morning Joe panelists cackle as 'Mitch McConnell kills another Republican senator'

Specifically, the FEC argues that Santos "has accepted contributions and/or made expenditures in support of your 2024 candidacy in excess of $5,000, thus meeting the definition of ‘candidate’ per Federal Election Campaign Laws," which means he is required by law to make a declaration.

Santos is facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.

He is also formally under investigation from the House Ethics Committee.