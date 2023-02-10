Morning Joe panelists cackle as 'Mitch McConnell kills another Republican senator'

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" cackled at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sticking a knife in his biggest would-be Republican rival.

President Joe Biden called out Sen. Rick Scott's plan to wind down Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union speech, and he has continued to remind supporters of the proposal floated by the Florida Republican -- who mounted an unsuccessful challenge against McConnell for the top seat on the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

"This doesn't have to do with that," McConnell told Kentucky talk radio host Terry Meiners. "This is just a bad idea. I think it will be a challenge for him to deal with this in his own re-election in Florida, a state with more elderly people than any other state in America."

Co-host Mika Brzezinski was stunned by McConnell's chilly remarks.

"I mean, what else does Mitch McConnell really have to say?" Brzezinski said. "It is a bad idea. Biden is completely owning, owning the Republicans, on their attempt to own the libs on so many ways. But in this case, he's calling them out by name. He is very joyfully getting in the debate. The bottom line is, Rick Scott has a plan that does that. He is lying about it. So, too, is Mike Lee when he says he never spoke loudly about getting rid of these programs. The president is calling them out and is doing something very simple. He is sticking to facts and owning them on their own facts."

She and panelist Mike Barnicle chuckled at the fallout from Biden's political attack.

"It's one thing for the president of the United States to be doing what he is doing, which is understandable and predictable," Barnicle said. "It is quite another thing for us to just hear Mitch McConnell kill another Republican senator -- kill him. Indicating that, you know, he's going to have a tough time getting re-elected, carrying his own baggage. That is an amazing statement from Mitch McConnell."

"That's a problem," Brzezinski agreed.

"He knows what he is doing every single second of his professional political life," Barnicle added. "He knows what he is doing"

