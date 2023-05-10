Legal experts weigh evidence against 'con man' George Santos: 'He’s just a total schlemiel'

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was indicted and taken into federal custody Wednesday on a variety of charges including fraud, and legal experts say he appears to be in deep trouble.

Experts say the evidence against him appears strong enough to result in a likely conviction, which could result in a potential 20-year prison term.

"This indictment is quite extensive and it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for George Santos to explain all of this to the jury," tweeted former federal prosecutor Renatto Mariotti. "The most damning allegations are that he set up a company and tricked donors into donating money to it by claiming it was for his campaign."

The charges, at the very least, should signal the end of his brief political career, experts agreed.

"Rep. George Santos, charged with personal use of campaign funds, the fraudulent receipt of unemployment insurance, and filing false election statements and House disclosures, will have no choice but to take a plea deal and resign his House seat to minimize his time behind bars," said former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman.

Santos was charged with unemployment fraud for receiving $24,744 in jobless benefits when he actually had a job, which the indictment shows took place after Congress approved an emergency COVID-19 package in 2020. Many found that darkly ironic.

"I can't make this up," tweeted veteran congressional reporter Jamie Dupree. "The House is slated to vote this week on a bill to help states recover fraudulent COVID unemployment payments. Santos is a co-sponsor of that bill."

Another legal expert, Marcy Wheeler, said Santos took an unnecessary risk by claiming unemployment insurance.

"The weird thing about George Santos' alleged COVID grift is that it is VERY common for right-wing fraudsters to have gotten PPP loans," said Wheeler. "How did he f--k up that grift and go for unemployment insurance instead?"

Another commentator found that charge particularly ridiculous, as well.

"Indictment depicts Santos as not just a fraudster but also a figure of ridicule," said Harry Litman, a senior legal correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. "Late-night comics will have a field day. No fear factor or ingenuity whatsoever. He’s just a total schlemiel. I mean, falsely claiming unemployment benefits? He’s also a two-bit chiseler."

Several legal experts saw similarities between Santos' alleged crimes and those Donald Trump has been accused of committing.

"For con men like George Santos and Donald Trump, running for office is just another grift," said attorney Tristen Snell, who prosecuted the Trump University fraud case for the New York attorney general's office. "And if you can't see that, you're the mark."