GOP's George Santos disinvited from Republican Jewish Coalition events after lies revealed

The Republican Jewish Coalition condemned congressman-elect George Santos but stopped short of calling for his resignation.

The New York Republican was elected last month to the U.S. House, but he admitted to making up substantial portions of his background -- including his education, work history and Jewish background -- and the influential GOP group disinvited him from future events.

"He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage," the group said in a statement. "In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event."



Santos had accepted previous RJC invitations honoring him as one of two newly elected Jewish Republicans in Congress, and he walked back claims about his family after reports showed his grandparents were Catholics born in Brazil, and not Jews who fled Nazis in Europe.

“I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos said, after the reports were published. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”