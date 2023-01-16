Democrat asks GOP Committee chair why he won't investigate George Santos after admitting ethics breaches

That's not the case, Vance recalled.

"You will recall that in the Trump classified documents investigation, the only reason that the public learned that something was going on was that despite the fact that the FBI had bent over backward to conceal the fact that they were conducting a search pursuant to a federal judge's search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, where agents had actually tried to dress like Mar-a-Lago guests to blend in," she said. "The public only became aware of this because Trump himself announced it. Trump filed the lawsuit that the 11th Circuit ultimately found was essentially frivolous."

Trump has even admitted that he stole the documents, saying "they are mine!" He's also demanded they be returned to him.

That case that Trump filed is ultimately how so much information was revealed in the Trump case and it is the biggest difference in how the Biden case has been handled and why it was unknown to the public for two months.

"In the course of litigating that case, a lot of details came out," Vance explained. "So, here we are in the Biden setting, where early on in an investigation involving classified documents, what you really want is a moment of space where it does not become public so that people can understand what the facts are and assess any risk. And here, they're having to deal with news of the investigation that somehow leaked to the public. We don't yet know exactly how that happened. So, of course, that puts them on the back foot from the get-go. Now we're moving into the special counsel process, and hopefully, that will be conducted without any more leaks."

She said what will be important is for the special counsel to fully understand how the documents got there, what happened, and if anyone knew the documents were there. Thus far, the DOJ has interviewed several Biden staff without the need for subpoenas. In Trump's case, in the past, Trump staff and aides tend not to speak without a subpoena or drawn-out legal battle.

"That is very refreshing, when you think about the number of subpoena battles that had to be filed within the Trump camp in order to get testimony from those witnesses," said Vance. "I would expect the special counsel's case to resume pretty much like any other criminal investigation. Cooperative witnesses and prosecutors, investigators who are trying to decide whether the criminal conduct occurred or not. It looks pretty simple. If the facts don't change from what we know now, it is very unlikely that there would be any kind of charges."

