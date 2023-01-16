Democrat asks GOP Committee chair why he won't investigate George Santos after admitting ethics breaches
Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the new chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, told CNN's Jake Tapper that he'd only support removing George Santos from committees if it turns out he committed campaign finance fraud. So, one of his Democratic colleagues asked Comer what was stopping him from investigating it.

Taking to Twitter after the Comer interview, Ritchie Torres asked Comer why a committee named "Oversight" wouldn't be conducting the oversight in Congress necessary.

"James, instead of harassing a private citizen like Hunter Biden, why not investigate George Santos?" he said.

Santos has been accused of several things, some of which are crimes and some are ethical breaches.

The House Reform and Oversight Committee doesn't handle campaign finance lies, the Federal Elections Commission does. That said, the House is free to open its own investigation into any possible lies and fraud perpetuated by Santos to decide whether he should be removed from committees.

In the recent rules passed by the Republican House, the members decided they wanted to cut funding to the Ethics Committee, which would look into unethical behavior that violates Congress. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) told Raw Story last week that the reason for the move is that Republicans have so many members that would fall under ethics investigations.

One doesn't necessarily have to be charged with a crime for an Ethics Committee probe, just as the case would be in an Oversight Committee investigation.

Comer hasn't announced whether or not he's interested in such a move.

