'His fabrications were outrageous': NY GOP official says 'delusional' George Santos can never be trusted

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is "delusional" and incapable of performing the duties of Congress, Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told CNN's Erin Burnett on Thursday's edition of "OutFront."

Blakeman, one of several Republican officials in New York calling on Santos to resign from office over the total fabrication of his life story and shady financial record, offered his opinion in the midst of a segment reporting on the reactions of Santos' constituents to the unfolding scandal.

"You heard from Santos' voters there," said Burnett. "One of them saying, quote, 'I don't think I can trust him.' Which is sort of stating the obvious here, but should this — should his voters make Congressman Santos reconsider his vow to not step aside?"

"This guy is delusional," said Blakeman. "To lie about such fundamental things and one lie after another makes me very, very reticent to have any dealings with him whatsoever, and I'll not have any dealings with him. The fact of the matter is, how can I entrust him with information? How can I entrust him talking about important issues, public health, economic development, public safety, infrastructure? This is not somebody that I can deal with on a day-to-day basis because I don't believe a word he has to say. His fabrications were outrageous, and I'm not going to deal with somebody that I can't trust."

READ MORE: 'He's a terrorist -- his wife hates Trump!' Former president spits new venom at special counsel

Blakeman especially took issue with Santos' claims today defending himself, saying, "I've worked my whole life. I've lived an honest life. I've never been accused of any bad doing."

"He just told another lie," said Blakeman. "He said I've never been accused of anything. We know he's been accused of crimes in Brazil. We know he's been untruthful. We don't know where his money came from. He said he's worked hard all his life. Where? Where did you work? Because it certainly wasn't for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup ... he's going to have to build the trust and he's going to have the opportunity to try to do that. He's got a long way to go to earn trust."

Watch the video below or at this link.