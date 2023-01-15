'He is a stain': Donna Brazile shreds Chris Christie for laughing off George Santos' lies

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) laughed out loud on Sunday when he was asked how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should react to the many lies told by Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

"I've got to ask you about Santos," ABC host Jonathan Karl told Christie, who erupted in laughter.

"Is McCarthy playing this right?" Karl wondered.

Christie argued that McCarthy should not call on Santos to resign because it would leave Republicans with a slimmer majority.

"He's playing it the only way that he can play it," Christie said. "Do you think that Kevin McCarthy really wants to go from a five-vote majority to a four-vote majority? The only thing worse than a five-vote majority is a four-vote majority."

"It's a stain on the House of Representatives, Chris," panelist Donna Brazile interrupted. "We should call it out for what it is. He is a stain on the institution!"

Watch the video below from ABC.