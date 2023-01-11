'I will not': George Santos vows not to resign after local New York leaders call for his ouster
Twitter/screen grab

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) said on Wednesday that he would not resign after a group of local Republican leaders in Nassau County called for him to step down.

Before the event had even concluded, Santos was asked about the Nassau County Republican press conference calling for his ouster.

"Will you step down?" reporter Rachel Scott asked Santos while waiting for an elevator on Capitol Hill.

"I will not," the lawmaker declared.

"What is your response to New York Republicans?" another reporter asked as Santos slipped onto the elevator.

Watch the video below.

