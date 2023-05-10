Republicans join demands for Santos to resign: 'I'm surprised he's still here'

Republican lawmakers joined the call for Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign Wednesday after charges against him were unsealed.
The embattled first-term congressman was taken into federal custody on 13 charges -- including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives -- and his GOP colleagues moved closer to calling for his ouster, reported CNN.
“The Ethics Committee better move on it," said Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT). "We owe American people answers. If it has veracity, which we let the process go, it seems like as they go down the journey the charges get more serious. They're serious enough.”
Zinke said he would "absolutely" be "on board" with expulsion if the Ethics Committee reached that conclusion.
“I'm surprised he's still here,” Zinke said.
Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) also left the decision up to that panel.
“Let the ethics investigation play out," Moore said, "and if it produces anything, he should be removed."
Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR), however, said it would be better for Santos to resign now.
“We we don't need these distractions -- that's the unfortunate thing,” Womack said. “This has been going on now since we took the majority. Frankly, I would have hoped along the way that Mr. Santos would have done what I believe was the right thing, and of course, if leadership forces action, but for him to do it on his own.”