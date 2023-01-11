A Republican operative who briefly worked with Rep. George Santos' (R-NY) campaign tells Talking Points Memo reporters Hunter Walker and Josh Kovensky that he doesn't believe the scandal-plagued congressman will be able to escape the long arm of the law.

The operative, who wished to remain anonymous so they could speak freely, claimed that they quit working with the Santos campaign because there was something deeply fishy about its finances.

"I felt like things were not right," the operative explained. "I thought that the lack of a financial disclosure, the messiness of the books, and the reporting were not great."

Among the many concerns that the operative had was the fact that the Santos campaign spent money on what they described as "weird, weird things" that appeared to be Santos' own personal expenses.

READ MORE: Trump blows up after Karl Rove debunks his claims about classified Biden documents

Making things worse, the operative said that campaign treasurer Nancy Marks would not answer even basic questions about how money was being spent.

All of this leads the operative to conclude that Santos and others in the campaign will soon by in serious legal trouble once prosecutors crack open his campaign's books and start really examining where money went.

“Lying on your resume is one thing,” the operative said. “But I think George is going to be perp walked out of a building because of this financial mess.”