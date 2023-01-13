'Absolutely huge lies!' MSNBC's Ari Melber torches Kevin McCarthy for blowing off George Santos scandal

Despite scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) facing increased calls from members of his own party to resign, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is standing by him and refusing to do anything to push him out, other than declining to give him a seat on top committees.

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," anchor Ari Melber scorched McCarthy over his reluctance to do anything.

"What do you think of some of these allegations?" a reporter asked McCarthy in the footage Melber showed to viewers. "I mean, he himself admitted to fabricating some of his résumé."

"So did a lot of people here, the Senate and others," retorted McCarthy.

READ MORE: Legal reporter baffled after Proud Boys lawyer labels incriminating clip of client 'the not guilty video'

"There are many ways you could play the scandal around a rookie freshman that you didn't really know, in George Santos, including saying that when people elect a representative there's got to be a high bar to deal with," said Melber. "But instead, McCarthy settled on saying everybody's a liar. These are absolutely huge lies which, of course, Mr. Santos admitted, meaning they're no longer in the era of contested, debatable things. They're things he had to cough up and admit he lied about."

"He lied about where we went to school, work, family origins, religion," said Melber. "He's now facing new questions about an unregistered fund that apparently raised money for him, and questions about the source of his own money. He faces multiple investigations. And there are members of Congress in his own party in his own state — that means they share the same delegation — who decided to come out and draw a line and say, if he can not explain this stuff, he should resign now. Santos is not doing that. He has become sort of bad famous in Washington. I can tell you most freshman don't get this kind of press retinue, if you will, kind of a TMZ for liars."

Watch the video below or at this link.