'He's a terrorist -- his wife hates Trump!' Former president spits new venom at special counsel

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday raged against special counsel Jack Smith and even accused him of being a "terrorist."

During an appearance on Mark Levin's show, Trump demanded that Smith resign from the case and accused him of being unfairly biased against him.

"The prosecutor should resign, he's got a conflict," Trump complained. "He is a terrorist. He is a Trump hater. His best friends are [former Mueller prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann and all of these characters, Lisa Monaco at the Justice Department, one of the top officials. This is a disgraceful situation. He should resign!"

As further evidence of Smith's purported corruption, Trump then launched attacks against the special counsel's wife.

"His wife hates Trump, probably even beyond him!" he fumed. "And his wife has a sister who openly hates, like a level that you can't even believe."

Trump has routinely attacked the integrity of attorneys who are investigating him, as he referred to former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of his campaign's contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 presidential campaign as a "witch hunt."

