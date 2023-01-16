George Santos lies with 'the enthusiasm of a complete sociopath': MSNBC analyst

MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes on Monday said that the House Republican leadership's treatment of scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) shows just how far its moral compass has completely fallen off course.

During an appearance on Nicolle Wallace's show, Sykes argued that the GOP's current attempts to simply ride out the Santos scandal would not prove effective because it seems as though more lies told by the congressman are getting exposed on a daily basis.

"This is like peeling an onion of deceit and corruption and it's testing the Republican Party's capacity for lies and for sleaze, which we know is pretty considerable," Sykes said. "But it is also going to test their capacity for this ongoing embarrassment, because this is just getting worse and worse and worse."

Sykes then argued that Santos' lies were so stark and told so shamelessly that it would soon become impossible for Republicans to effectively manage the scandal.

READ MORE: House Republican undercuts furor over Biden docs scandal: 'Every president has accidentally taken documents'

"What I found most interesting about that soundbite you played of George Santos, if that is his name, going on that radio show [and] bragging about his volleyball feats, which were completely made up, were his enthusiasm," he said. "The enthusiasm of a complete sociopath who was lying and embellishing, but we've gone way beyond simple embellishing here."

Watch the video below or at this link.