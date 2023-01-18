This could be Jack Smith's secret weapon in making a case against Donald Trump: MSNBC's Ari Melber

MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday did a deep dive into the career of special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is currently overseeing two different criminal investigations revolving around former President Donald Trump.

One particular trait highlighted by Melber that he thinks could be beneficial in making a case against the former president is the fact that he appears, for lack of a better word, "boring."

"Smith is careful, sober, I would say dry to the point of, frankly at times, being boring in his presentation," Melber said. "The man clashing with gangsters and war lords cuts a somber figure when you look at his record and how he operates, even when he makes his big arguments in court. There are peers who say he used that underrated style to great effect with juries and judges, meaning it works."

Melber then detailed how Smith combines this "dry and boring" style of presentation with very aggressive prosecutorial techniques that means he will not wilt in the face of pressure.

"Smith's not only aggressive in court," he said. "Lawyers are marveling at the way he will push and stretch to make his cases, but he's so aggressive legally that he has sometimes stretched farther than other prosecutors, bringing what are called novel or high-risk cases."

Melber said that this could be a double-edged sword, however, as Smith has lost some of these cases -- including most famously when he pursued charges against former Sen. John Edwards (R-NC).

Watch the video below or at this link.