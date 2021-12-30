REVEALED: George W. Bush made startling admission to British ambassador before running for president
Former President George W. Bush (Photo: Screen capture)

George W. Bush admitted he didn't know much about foreign policy in his first meeting with the British ambassador.

Sir Christopher Meyer, the British ambassador to the U.S. at the time, revealed in papers released National Archives that Bush conceded that he lacked much experience in international affairs when the two met in 1998 as the then-Texas governor considered a presidential run, reported the Daily Mail.

"Bush admitted that, apart from Mexico, he did not know much about international affairs and that he would do well to broaden his experience," the diplomat wrote. "His world view – as he is well aware – is largely limited to the Texan and Mexican horizons."

The ambassador encouraged Bush to visit the U.K., but the governor said he didn't want to take a high-profile foreign trip as he sought re-election in a few months.

"The Texas electorate would not forgive him if he appeared to be taking his eye off the business of governing Texas," the diplomat wrote.

