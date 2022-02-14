Judge tosses George Zimmerman's lawsuit against Trayvon Martin's parents

A Florida judge has tossed out a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit filed by George Zimmerman against the parents of Trayvon Martin -- the Black teenager fatally shot by Zimmerman in 2012.

"Judge John Cooper in Tallahassee dismissed all counts against all defendants in the lawsuit filed by Zimmerman against Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin; attorney Ben Crump, who had represented the family; and others," Reuters reports. "In his order, the judge wrote that Zimmerman had failed to show “any fraudulent representation” and said any further arguments in the case would be futile."

In the order, Judge Cooper wrote that there "can be no claim for conspiracy to defraud if there is no adequately stated claim for fraud."

READ: Sarah Palin's libel suit against New York Times goes down in flames in new judicial ruling

Also named in Zimmerman's suit was publisher Harper Collins, Brittany Diamond Eugene, and Rachel Jeantel.

"According to Zimmerman’s lawsuit, Brittany Diamond Eugene didn’t want to testify that she had been talking to Martin before he was killed. So her half-sister, Rachel Jeantel, pretended that she was talking to the teen before he was fatally shot," Reuters' report stated. "Jeantel ended up testifying at Zimmerman’s 2013 trial in Sanford, Florida."

Read the full report at Florida Politics.

IN OTHER NEWS: Former RNC chair unloads on Ronna Romney McDaniel in blistering letter over Cheney-Kinzinger censure

Former RNC chair unloads on Ronna Romney McDaniel in blistering letter over Cheney-Kinzinger censure www.youtube.com

SmartNews