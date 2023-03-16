'Please don't kill yourself': Dem makes plea on Georgia House floor as anti-trans bill passes

Georgia state Rep. Karla Drenner (D) begged transgender children not to kill themselves as it became apparent that Republicans would pass a law banning gender-affirming care.

Drenner made the remarks on the Georgia House floor on Thursday during a debate over SB140, which would ban hormone therapy and transition-related surgery for children.

"I am so sad today," Drenner began. "I've been here 23 years. I was the first openly gay state representative in the south. I have bare witness to lots of bills over the years that have impacted the LGBTQ community."

"What you are talking about today is somebody's child," she continued. "You are telling these parents that they are bad parents because they want to take care of their children."

The lawmaker then addressed children who will be impacted if the bill becomes state law.

"To all the children in our state that are going to be negatively impacted, please don't lose hope," she said. "Please don't give up. Please don't kill yourself. This world is worth it. We need you."

The bill went on to pass the Georgia House in a 96-75 vote.

"[M]ajor medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics consider [the treatments] medically necessary and potentially lifesaving for transgender youth," Axios reported on Wednesday.

Watch the video below.