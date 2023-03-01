‘Conspiracy theory enshrined in policy’: Georgia senators vote to ban ballot drop boxes
Georgia senators presented a last-minute change to a voting bill Tuesday night that would completely ban ballot drop boxes in the state.

Georgia Public Broadcasting reported that the state Senate Ethics Committee's omnibus election bill could also violate federal law.

A vote came during the Tuesday hearing after the 20-page bill had only been available for 10 hours. And many of the amendments, including the ban on drop boxes, were not available prior to the hearing.

"[O]ther changes are rooted in conspiracies and falsehoods about the 2020 election that have been perpetuated by some Republicans who continue to claim that election was stolen from former President Donald Trump," GPB said.

State Election Director Blake Evans testified that the bill could be at odds with the National Voter Registration Act because it would remove voters from the rolls without a confirmation process.

"[A] group of people who deny the outcome of the 2020 election rolled their eyes behind him," the report said.

While original versions of the bill increased surveillance on drop boxes, Republican state Sen. Rick Williams offered a last-minute change that would completely ban the voting method.

"SB 221 and the drop box ban amendment were approved with five Republicans supporting it and [Republican Sen. Brian Strickland] joining the two Democrats in opposition before the meeting abruptly adjourned," GPB said.

Fair Fight Action Director Esosa Osa criticized the bill following the hearing.

"SB 221 is conspiracy theory enshrined in policy," she asserted. "It’s a direct result of uplifting the Big Lie and takes its cues from [Lt. Gov.] Burt Jones — a fake elector who sought to overturn the 2020 election and who continues to push disinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding elections in Georgia."

