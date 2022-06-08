Republicans' 'abject racism' slammed for thinking they could buy Hershel Walker 'Black votes' with gas cards

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," political scientist Jason Johnson tore into a pro-Herschel Walker super PAC's move in Georgia to give out free gas cards in a mostly Black area of the state — a scheme that Walker claims his campaign is not directly affiliated with. The giveaway has raised eyebrows but that experts say is legal as long as there's no direct requirement to pledge to vote for Walker to receive the money.

Legal or not, however, Johnson contended that the scheme was offensive — especially in light of the GOP's recent move to ban anyone from handing out water to voters at polling places.

"Last time I heard, it would be illegal to hand out water in the state of Georgia, you know, when it comes to elections, offer food or water waiting in line, you risk misdemeanor charges, and there's a story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about a state representative who sent an investigator to an Atlanta precinct in 2020 with a firearm on hip and demanded all food and water be removed, and yet Herschel Walker can hand out gas cards," said anchor Joy Reid. "What's happening?"

"You know, yeah. Capri Suns when you want to vote, that's a violation, but trying to buy you off with gas cards..." said Johnson. "This is what galls me about this. I contacted a colleague who is an activist and organizer down there and he said, quite candidly, this is what shows you the people who are running Herschel Walker's campaign have no real connection to the Black community. We'll happily take your $25 gas card and vote against you."

Johnson continued in this vein, noting that white voters aren't typically assumed to be so easily bribable.

"I don't know why anyone thinks, other than abject racism, that Black people could be so easily bought," said Johnson. "Barack Obama had a whole stimulus package. Joe Biden put shots in arms and put money in the bank, but that doesn't mean that white people will vote for him."

