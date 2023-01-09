Watch: Legal expert outlines what's next in Georgia grand jury investigation into Trump

In his report for the Daily News, the investigative journalist claimed that there is a "roadmap" for Bragg to follow in a case that could be presented to a jury in just a few days -- if he has the will to follow it.

"Bragg faces three options. He can do nothing. He can pursue a kitchen-sink tax fraud indictment covering all manner of tax crimes, which would require jurors to endure days of jargon-filled testimony about esoteric tax law issues. Or Bragg can ask a grand jury to indict Trump on simple, easy-to-prove state income tax fraud charges. I recommend the last option," he wrote before adding that the recent conviction of the Trump Organization on 17 felony charges opened the door for going after Trump[ personally.

Noting that Bragg has been reticent to go after the former president, he added that Trump's taxes contain what the IRS calls "badges of fraud."

"Retired IRS auditors I know from decades of tax reporting reached out this past week to tell me that many numbers on Trump’s returns make no sense and appear to be made up," he explained. "Bragg’s prosecutors should focus instead on 26 of Trump’s 65 sole proprietorships, unincorporated businesses that are reported on tax return Schedule C."

He added, "The 26 Trump Schedule C filings each showed zero revenue, but in total hundreds of thousands of dollars in unexplained expenses. That’s important because Trump used this very technique in 1984. Trump was flush with money then because Trump Tower had just opened. Condo apartments sold at premium prices because Trump would sell to anyone, unlike the New York co-ops that scrutinized would be buyers to weed out people with sketchy backgrounds. Trump’s first Atlantic City casino also opened that spring, adding to Trump’s cash."

As he notes, Trump was rebuked in separate trials over similar tax fraud and nothing has changed since then that would make the latest deductions legal -- and that Trump is fully aware of that

"Without a doubt, Trump knows the two judges found he committed civil fraud. We talked about them on April 27, 2016, after I sent him written questions which he declined to answer during his call to my home.

"Despite the tax fraud findings, Trump repeated this conduct 26 times when he was a candidate or president. That’s persuasive evidence of mens rea, the legal term for criminal intent," he explained.

