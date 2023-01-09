Watch: Legal expert outlines what's next in Georgia grand jury investigation into Trump

The Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election has completed its work and will issue a final report that will serve as a mechanism for the special grand jury to recommend whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should bring indictments.
Speaking on CNN this Monday, former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore said the upcoming final report "is just the beginning of the process."
"The evidence presented to this grand jury, the witness testimony presented to this special purpose grand jury has not been challenged, has not been tested by cross examination or other defense counsel efforts," Moore said, adding that while he expects there to be recommendations for indictments in the report, it's not known whether Donald Trump will be among them.
In regards to calls to make the report public, Moore says making it public would set a dangerous precedent since Georgia law requires that investigative reports remain sealed until the case is concluded.
Watch the full segment below or at this link.