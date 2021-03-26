'Jim Crow 2.0': Georgia Democrat breaks down GOP's 'despicable' new voting laws

<p>On social media many cheered the news.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Don't settle this case. Go to trial. Don't settle this case. Go to trial. Don't settle this case. Go to trial. Don't settle this case. Go to trial. Don't settle this case. Go to trial. Don't settle this case. Go to trial. Don't settle this case. Go to trial.<br/>
Waking up to see the hero(Dominion Voting System) drag super evil villains Fox News to court. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FridayMotivation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FridayMotivation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightForDemocracy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightForDemocracy</a> <a href="https://t.co/jtuPVx7gnj">https://t.co/jtuPVx7gnj</a><br/>
Breaking: the only way to stop Fox from lying or spreading disinformation and propaganda is to sue them out of business. Because no matter how many cases they lose or pay big settlements of $millions in the past they always remain committed to lying. <a href="https://t.co/clSYzEPDfP">https://t.co/clSYzEPDfP</a><br/>
Lies have consequences <a href="https://twitter.com/FoxNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FoxNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/JWcrgZHoBr">pic.twitter.com/JWcrgZHoBr</a><br/>
Dominion Voting Systems now slapped Fox News with $1.6 billion lawsuit.
Wondering if they're going to use same weak defense as Sidney Powell “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.."
Next up...the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FormerGuy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FormerGuy</a>?<br/>
Such an important lawsuit against Fox News' fascist and reckless reporting! Fox News sued by Dominion Voting for $1.6 billion over election fraud claims <a href="https://t.co/eDh4S6Mv7f">https://t.co/eDh4S6Mv7f</a><br/>
Yes! Go get em! Dominion sues Fox News for $1.6 billion - The Washington Post <a href="https://t.co/XTfZI40v8a">https://t.co/XTfZI40v8a</a><br/>
Fox News slapped with massive $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems.
God, I hope this is a successful lawsuit with full damages awarded. It's the only way to put this joke of a network in check. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FoxPropagandaNetwork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FoxPropagandaNetwork</a><br/>
Fox finally sued for lying. It's only 20 years overdue. Hope Dominion takes them to the bank! They should sue Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Judge Pirro, Tucker Carlson, and Lou Dons, many more individually. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FoxIsNotNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FoxIsNotNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FauxNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FauxNews</a><br/>
Their so-called hosts should also be sued for false information on this, and all the unnecessary sickness and death they caused with misinformation on the pandemic.<br/>
Indeed, sue them out of business would be the best gift to the world<br/>
