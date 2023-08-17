'Sickening': Georgia lieutenant gov rages to Fox News over criminal probe he's facing

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is lashing out to Fox News following reports that he could be independently indicted as part of the fake elector scheme in that state, following Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' indictment of former President Donald Trump of his associates and state Republican operatives.
"Speaking with Fox News Digital by phone just days after Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, Jones ... blasted the indictments and investigation as 'sickening,' and 'partisan driven,' but said he welcomed 'the opportunity to speak to someone who is not a partisan actor' so he could tell his side of the story once a special prosecutor is appointed," reported Brandon Gillespie.
"I haven't done anything wrong, and the people who are being indicted in Fulton County, I don't think they've done anything wrong, either," Jones told Fox. "They were expressing their opinions in a lot of cases, and for them to be charged and booked and fingerprinted, as if they're common criminals is something that I just — it's a little disturbing, to be honest with you."
Willis was originally investigating Jones, who pushed for the Georgia legislature to try to block the election results when he was serving in the state Senate, alongside Trump's other alleged co-conspirators. However, a state judge forced her to recuse herself from the case, as she had endorsed his political opponent in the legislative election. He is listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in Willis' indictment, which charges Trump and his allies with a racketeering scheme.
However, that doesn't let Jones off the hook; the matter was referred to the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, who can now appoint a special counsel to determine whether he should be prosecuted as well.
Jones was elected lieutenant governor in 2022, replacing Geoff Duncan, who fiercely resisted the effort to overturn the election in Georgia and declined to seek re-election.