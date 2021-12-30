Georgia Republicans are ‘clinging’ to Trump — and it is causing a ‘civil war’ in the GOP: report

Republicans in Georgia are ending 2021 in a "civil war" after a chaotic year of failure, infighting and lies.

"A race for governor dominated by Donald Trump’s election-fraud conspiracy theories. A scramble for the U.S. Senate and statewide offices shaped by the former president’s influence. And Republican critics of Trump’s false narrative left weakened or sidelined. Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was 'rigged' against him triggered a civil war within the Georgia GOP that’s raging still at the dawn of a new election year," Greg Bluestein wrote in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trump has argued that his "MAGA base will just not vote" to re-elect Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to overturn the 2022 election in the state, which was won by Joe Biden.

"The election was rigged, and everybody knows it. Kemp refused to call a Special Session of the Legislature, and did absolutely nothing. Now our Country is going to hell!" Trump alleged in an August statement.

In August, Trump held a political rally in Georgia where he trashed Kemp and suggested Stacey Abrams might be a better governor.

"As Trump’s influence elsewhere shows signs of waning, Georgia Republicans seem to cling as fiercely as ever to his brand of politics. Many high-ranking Georgia Republicans spent 2021 maneuvering for his endorsement — and catering to the pro-Trump activists that have surged to party gatherings across the state," Bluestein reported. "Trump has responded by venturing deeper into Georgia politics than he has in almost any other state. He’s endorsed a 'Trump ticket' of four statewide candidates — and he disavowed four other powerful Georgia Republican figures."

Many Republicans have blamed Trump for depressing turnout with his election lies. In the state's January Senate runoffs, which were the first major elections after Trump lost the 2020 election, Republicans lost both races and gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.





Trump urges people to vote for Loeffler and Perdue, but in the next breath pushes conspiracy theories about elections being rigged while attacking Brian Kemp pic.twitter.com/ju7SAqNXoU

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2020





"The risks of what some Republicans privately call the 'Trump appeasement' strategy are stark. And even though senior Republicans see a potential disaster in the making, they could be powerless to stop it," Bluestein wrote. "Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has warned, with increasing urgency, that his GOP brethren risk the future by dwelling on the past."

