WATCH: Martin Luther King III blows up at Georgia GOP for 'racist' attack on voting rights
CNN

On CNN Thursday, Martin Luther King III laid into Republicans in Georgia for their newly-passed bill aggressively curtailing voting rights in the wake of their 2020 election losses.

"What impact will this law have on voters in your state of Georgia?" asked anchor Pamela Brown.

"Well, first of all, it's a very sad day for this state," said King. "It bodes to moving back to Jim Crow era kind of legislation. The impact certainly has the potential to reduce voters, particularly of color, who normally would have — all voters would have a longer time to vote. I think there's something in that legislation that says you can't even bring somebody water. How inhumane can these legislators be? Even though the governor didn't vote, he approved it by signing the legislation. It's not surprising, it's greatly disappointing that our state has gone in this direction."

"What it means is that people are going to have to be more vigilant, Black people, young people, older people, poor people are going to have for more vigilant," continued King. "It's unfortunate this trend is happening across America and over 40 states across our nation. It used to be a time, if you called someone a racist, they would want to retreat. Now it seems to be all right to be a racist. It's a sad day in America, quite frankly."

"So you're saying that you view the bill he signed as a form of racism?"

"Oh, absolutely," said King. "There's no other reason ... it's a travesty, tragic. And I think voters, maybe this is going to backfire. The hope is that more and more people will vote, because they made it so much more difficult by what they have done, which should be unconstitutional. We lead the nation and the world in promoting democracy, but we are blocking democracy at home. It's a sad day in Georgia and a sad day for America."

Watch below:

Martin Luther King III tears into Georgia voter suppression bill www.youtube.com