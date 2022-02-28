www.youtube.com

Georgia state Sen. Russ Goodman (R) on Monday took to the Senate floor to condemn speech at a white nationalist event that was headlined by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

During Monday's Senate session, Goodman made an apparent reference to the America First Political Action Conference in Orlando that Greene attended while she was in town for the CPAC meeting.

According to reports, attendees at the event chanted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I was really disturbed over this past week when a video came out of a group of Americans that were chanting 'Putin' and 'Russia,'" Goodman said. "I can't tell you how much that disturbed me. My dad served in the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. There's 58,000 American soldiers that came home with that flag draped across their coffin and those Americans might have died -- the Vietnamese may have been the ones doing the shooting but it was the Russian-supplied arms and armaments."

"And right now, we have Russia with tactical nuclear weapons pointed at the United States and they have raised the threat awareness to high alert," he continued. "And it is unfathomable to me that any American that calls themselves an American with what's going on in the world today can chant 'Putin' and 'Russia,' anyone that gives aid and comfort to the enemy like that, I'm going to tell you something, they are not deserving of the title to be called an American."

After a round of applause from the chamber, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan asked for a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine.

"Vladimir Putin is a selfish, brutal dictator and anybody who would tell you otherwise is lying. I call on this country, I call on this state, I call on this chamber to stand in support of the Ukrainian country as they fight for freedom,” Duncan said.

