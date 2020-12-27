Trump fans freak out on Geraldo Rivera after he calls the president an 'entitled frat boy' who needs to move on

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Donald Trump supporter and former advisor Sam Nunberg stated that the president is alienating everyone around him during his final days as he rages at Mar-a-Lago about the 2020 presidential election results, saying he has turned the atmosphere around him into "Crazy Town."



With the president making the lives of Republicans miserable with his ever-changing COVID-19 aid package demands -- upping the ante on Saturday night by suggesting two $2000 payments for struggling Americans while Republicans had agreed to only $600 -- Trump insiders claim the president is furious about his election loss and still looking for a way to remain in office.



According to a source at the Mar-a-Lago resort, "The president spent much of the Christmas weekend [at Mar-a-Lago] talking about other Republicans who weren't doing what he wanted and acting like failures and defeatists," before adding Trump "was not finding much to be happy about this Christmas."



Ex-advisor Nunberg said the president's temperament has gone beyond that because he can't abide the idea of being a one-term president.



"He is no longer the celebrity mogul magnate as he was in New York, and now he is part of… that exclusive Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush [one term president] club," explained Nunberg. "He has gone from handling this in a manner that would have helped him keep this power base that he had to now going through conspiracy theories and giving over the portfolio to two bumbling morons in Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell… You don't want to go out like this with him. It's not like you're in a bunker at the end of WWII. You're in Crazy Town."



Nunberg went to admit that his association with Trump "ruined" his career and said others who did the same may face the same fate.



"Nunberg, for his part, couldn't explain why it was that people are drawn to Trump knowing the damage he will cause them. Some, he suspected, want the proximity of power. Others believe they can shape him. Many see money to be made from it. But much of it was a mystery," the Beast reports reported with the former adviser adding, "I don't know. I don't know. I don't know," said Nunberg. "I was the one who was mistreated worse out of anyone."



