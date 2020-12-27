Trump fans freak out on Geraldo Rivera after he calls the president an 'entitled frat boy' who needs to move on

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera (screen grab)
In a tweet late Saturday night, an exasperated Geraldo Rivera took a shot at Donald Trump for his actions since he lost the 2020 presidential election and advised him "sh*t happens" and it's time for the president to move on.
The Fox News personality wrote, "For almost 4 years I've supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Shit happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy."
That led to a deluge of criticism from Trump loyalists who accused of the longtime Trump supporter of being a back-stabber who is refusing to admit the election was stolen.
See below:
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump He believes he was cheated, he’s not throwing a temper tantrum saying to burn every… https://t.co/jFdzX8TO39— Greg (@Greg)1609047172.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump You have supported who? You took a ride off his back and now you are trying to get… https://t.co/15WQ5dqGCg— gatita bonita (@gatita bonita)1609046229.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump Friendship means getting behind your friend, not stabbing him in the back.— AndrewStateCollegePA (@AndrewStateCollegePA)1609045323.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump I'm so old I can remember Geraldo Rivera being a truth-seeking investigative reporter.— In God We Trust (@In God We Trust)1609048763.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump Geraldo been hitting the sauce and I’m here for it.— Jamie Thompson (@Jamie Thompson)1609047171.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump Bullshit. There was massive fraud in this election and it must be exposed!— MVSGeek (@MVSGeek)1609045808.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump DON'T YOU EVER GET TIRED OF HEARING YOUR OWN "BULLSHIT" ? EITHER YOUR WITH OUR RIGH… https://t.co/6QLJMbUFBp— EDWARD ASHTON 🇺🇸 (@EDWARD ASHTON 🇺🇸)1609074490.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump I have always loved you! You really just hurt my heart! You have seen the evidence… https://t.co/e26TDpgHwL— Katie Mac (@Katie Mac)1609049217.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump sell out— the SATANIC JEW! i am niveK nija (@the SATANIC JEW! i am niveK nija)1609044972.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump And you have now revealed yourself. It's amazing to me how Trump is the great Reve… https://t.co/IYqWPrheY9— puzzled (@puzzled)1609055564.0
@GeraldoRivera @realDonaldTrump This is the reason @foxnews is no longer watched in our home. Watching @OANN and @newsmax— hot chix 6 (@hot chix 6)1609050087.0
See below: