Trump fans freak out on Geraldo Rivera after he calls the president an 'entitled frat boy' who needs to move on
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera (screen grab)

In a tweet late Saturday night, an exasperated Geraldo Rivera took a shot at Donald Trump for his actions since he lost the 2020 presidential election and advised him "sh*t happens" and it's time for the president to move on.

The Fox News personality wrote, "For almost 4 years I've supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Shit happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy."

That led to a deluge of criticism from Trump loyalists who accused of the longtime Trump supporter of being a back-stabber who is refusing to admit the election was stolen.

