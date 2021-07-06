Mike Pompeo and Marjorie Greene were hacked on pro-Trump social media site GETTR
Mike Pompeo (AFP)

While Americans were celebrating the birth of the nation, Republicans were getting hacked on the new pro-Donald Trump social media site GETTR.

According to The Wrap, Mike Pompeo and Marjorie Taylor Greene were among those who were hacked by people posting pro-Palestine messages and phrases.

Trump staffer and ally Jason Miller launched the site, but Trump himself has refused to join it.

"You know you're shaking things up when they come after you," Miller claimed.

"The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was change a few user names," Miller said. "The situation has been rectified and we've already had more than half a million users sign up for our exciting new platform!"

