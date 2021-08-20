Trump supporter in Florida outed as the notorious Jew-bashing QAnon influencer known as 'GhostEzra': report
Qanon believers at a rally. (Screenshot)

According to a report from Vice News, one of the most popular QAnon conspiracy theorists -- with over 330,000 followers on Telegram -- is a 39-year-old family man living in Florida who has a fixation on blaming the Jews for the world's ills.

Based upon a report from fact-checker Logically, the man who goes by the name of Ghost Ezra is Donald Trump supporter Robert Randall Smart of Boca Raton, who has a history of anti-Semitic commentary.

With Logically calling Smart, "... the most extreme, and arguably the most influential such figure that the investigative team has uncovered to date," Vice adds that the Florida man appears to be "married with one son, appears to have operated a number of online businesses, including as an Amazon reseller, selling everything from dog food to garden equipment."

The report notes that Smart attended a Donald Trump rally last October before the election with Smart railing about socialism to a Sun Sentinel reporter, saying, "It starts small," he said. "A little bit here and a little bit there, and it turns into a Venezuela."

Beyond that Vice's David Gilbert wrote: "the online persona of GhostEzra, which Smart has crafted since it first emerged in December 2020, is deeply disturbing. The account has made claims about Jewish control of Big Pharma, the media, and central banking. The account has also claimed that Jews are responsible for both world wars and that the people who "identify as Jewish but are not actually even Jews" have a goal of "total world domination and control." He has linked his followers multiple times to neo-Nazi propaganda, including a 12-hour film that, among other claims, asserts that Jews created communism with a goal of 'total world domination," which falls in line with QAnon conspiracies that continually link Jews to attempts at world-wide domination.

According to Logically, "GhostEzra appeared to operate independently of other QAnon influencers, said Amarnath Amarasingam, assistant professor in the school of religion at Queen's University," adding his account, "served as an ideal venue for further radicalization of disenchanted QAnon adherents."

Amarasingham explained, "... for one, the faction who follow him closely will be drawn deeper into his ideological bubble, which consists of anti-trans, anti-vax, antisemitic, and white nationalist content. Second, once these sorts of views become normalized and become part of your everyday consumption, it is not difficult to find other channels and groups on Telegram that are much darker and more dangerous."

You can read more from Vice here.

