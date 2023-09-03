'Brought upon himself': Fox News host says 'downfall of Giuliani' has been 'underway for years'

Fox News anchor Gillian Turner reflected on the "downfall" of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani after he brought legal problems "upon himself."

During a Sunday discussion on Fox News, host Howard Kurtz asked Turner about the media coverage of Giuliani after a judge found him liable for defaming two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

"Do you see in the coverage a sense of payback that many people at other news organizations are saying, oh, this is great?" Kurtz wondered.

"I think that a lot of the media has really relished covering the downfall of Rudy Giuliani," Turner replied. "And this is sort of the culmination of that process, which has been underway, I think, for years now."

"I also think that, put it this way, I also think that some of the coverage he has brought upon himself, it's not exactly the case that he's a wallflower who shies away," she added. "He's a confrontational guy. I mean, he has incited a lot of this. And a lot of the, you know, he really enjoys media confrontations."

