None of the Ginni Thomas conspiracy texts fall under executive privilege: George Conway

On Thursday, following the explosive new report that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has obtained text communications between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and far-right activist Ginni Thomas, conservative lawyer George Conway outlined the potential problems the developments create for Trump's inner circle.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, he was quick to stress, may not have actually been seeking to directly shield his wife from investigation when he dissented from the ruling turning over materials from the National Archives to the committee — but, he noted, "it still ain't great".
Furthermore, he noted there is no credible way to claim that Thomas' communications with Meadows fall under executive privilege — which Trump's allies have broadly sought to claim as their reason for not cooperating with the committee, even though President Joe Biden has rejected these claims.
Correct. We don't know whether any of Mrs. Thomas's texts were in the disputed materials. We also don't know whether Justice Thomas knew that any of her texts were either in the materials that were produced or in the materials that were litigated over. But it still ain't great.
(This is not at all to say, of course, that Trump's people aren't capable of making claims of privilege in bad faith.)