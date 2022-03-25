MSNBC's Joe Scarborough slams Ginni Thomas' 'phony populist game' raging against 'elites' when she is married to a justice

On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," anchor Joe Scarborough criticized Ginni Thomas for playing the victim to the "elites" amid all of her QAnon conspiracy plotting with the White House, when she herself is married to, and has the ear of, one of the most powerful judges in the United States.
"I just want to underline something," said Scarborough. "In Ginni Thomas' tweets, one of her tweets, it is so indicative of how the Republican Party plays victim, having played this phony populist game. You have the wife of a Supreme Court justice, one of the most powerful conservative people in Washington, D.C. talking to the chief of staff in the White House, the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world saying, don't cave to the elites. These two are the elites. They are at the center of power, if anybody is at the center of power. She's throwing out victimhood."
"Isn't that so symbolic, isn't that so representative of what Republicans have been doing for years," Scarborough continued. "They played victims when they're the ones most firmly ensconced in power after going to Yale and Stanford, if you look at senators, and Princeton and Harvard, and on and on and on. It's such a phony populist game."
Watch below:
Joe Scarborough slams Ginni Thomas' "phony populist game" www.youtube.com