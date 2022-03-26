Wall Street Journal pushes conspiracy theory to defend Ginni Thomas

Conservatives are going to extraordinary lengths in attempts to defend Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas against allegations of massive corruption after text messages revealed his wife, Ginny Thomas, sought to overturn the election.

Amid the outrage, The Wall Street Journal published an editorial complaining about news coverage of the scandal and whining that the American people found out what the Thomas family has been doing.

The newspaper, which is owned by the same Rupert Murdoch company that broadcasts Fox News, brazenly claimed that the text messages "added up to nothing meaningful."

While a traditional newspaper would normally praise a release of documents that document all three branches of the federal government were involved in Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election and subsequent cover-up, Murdoch's WSJ suggested the story never should've been published.

"All of which raises the question of why these messages have leaked. There’s no reason to make them public now, and maybe never if they are tangential to what happened on Jan. 6," the editorial board argued.

And then The Journal pushed a conspiracy theory.

"The leak’s timing suggests another purpose is to damage Justice Thomas as the Supreme Court is preparing to hand down major decisions on gun and abortion rights. And sure enough, the served-up Woodward scoop was followed by demands that Justice Thomas resign, or at least recuse himself from cases involving the election," the newspaper complained.

The newspaper is correct, there have been widespread calls for Clarence Thomas to act ethically and recuse himself from cases involving his wife. That he has refused to do so has, logically, resulted in calls for the justice to resign or face impeachment.