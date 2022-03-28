Former Ted Cruz staffer doesn't believe Ginni Thomas' alibi

On Monday, writing for The Bulwark, anti-Trump conservative and former Ted Cruz speechwriter Amanda Carpenter tore into far-right activist Ginni Thomas' denial she discussed her QAnon-laced efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election with her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, declaring there was no way they were "believable" and her denials "don’t survive even the most basic common-sense tests."
"'Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,' she told a friendly outlet earlier this month. Therefore, no one need worry about his ability to be an impartial judge on the highest court in the land. Everything is hunky-dory," wrote Carpenter. "If you believe that, Ginni has a barge off GITMO to sell you for President Biden’s forthcoming military tribunal. Which, according to the texts she sent to Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is also something she believed possible."
There is no longer any way to argue Clarence Thomas is unaware of what his wife is doing, wrote Carpenter.
"Her texts were the subject of a blockbuster Washington Post-CBS story, carried by numerous other outlets such as CNN and the New York Times. Multiple outlets asked the Thomases for comment multiple times. A CNN reporter staked out the couple in their parking garage," wrote Carpenter. Moreover, "beyond the text messages revealed last week, many of Ginni’s political activities relating to Jan. 6th were already a matter of public record. Her promotion of election conspiracies was well known; she posted them on her Facebook page. On the morning of Jan. 6th, just hours before the attack on the Capitol, she lavished praise on the Trump rallygoers who wanted to overturn the election."
Furthermore, Carpenter noted, Ginni Thomas even signed a public letter demanding the expulsion of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) from the GOP conference for helping to investigate the January 6 attack. In short, Clarence Thomas had ample opportunities to be aware of his wife's activism before being the only justice to vote against rendering documents to the House committee investigating the matter.
And finally, noted Carpenter, there is one more reason her denials aren't credible.
"Ginni told Meadows via text that the 'Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.' If she really thought that were true, wouldn’t she have a moral obligation to speak with her husband, one of nine people on the planet who could potentially resolve the matter?" wrote Carpenter. "Would she be posting all over Facebook, writing open letters to GOP leadership, and working all her Washington insider connections, including the White House chief of staff, but not strategizing with the Supreme Court justice living under the same roof as her? That’s even harder to believe than the conspiracy theories dancing in her head."
