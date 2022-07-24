Liz Cheney serves notice to Ginni Thomas that the Jan 6th committee is prepared to subpoena her

"Look at everything that we've learned of the last several weeks, host Manu Raju prompted. "Kasie, what do you take away from what we've learned so far?"

"I think that the place where that seems to be having the most impact is within the Republican establishment, such as that it is," Hunt replied. "When you see some evidence this week, the Wall Street Journal editorial board, the New York Pose editorial board both saying, look these hearings might be a farce, that's how they look at them on the right in many cases, but quite frankly what we learn about on Trump is completely unacceptable."

"And I think you're also," she continued before changing track, "I'm hearing from some of my Republican sources who are hoping to work for other Republican candidates in a 2024 presidential primary. Now I think the trick with that is that if there is a whole bunch of people who get in to run against him, it kind of clears the way for him if he's going to run for the nomination. But I feel like there's a lot more willingness among elites in the Republican Party to challenge Donald Trump."

She later added, "Republicans know, and I'm sure you know this from your reporting on the Hill, but in a general election, once you move past our primary, Donald Trump is a capital 'L' loser, and they all know that. They want to move beyond him because they would like to win their elections. They did better in 2020 than he did, they're likely to do better in 2022 the more that they can avoid this conversation being about Donald Trump. I think the same is going to hold in 2024 so they can pick somebody else, they got a much better chance of beating the Democratic nominee."

