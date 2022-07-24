Liz Cheney serves notice to Ginni Thomas that the Jan 6th committee is prepared to subpoena her

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) left no doubt that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6th insurrection will definitely consider issuing a subpoena to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, if she refuses to testify.
During her appearance with host Jake Tapper, the conservative lawmaker was asked about Thomas' attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election results and whether the committee will press her to testify.
"She was writing to them about efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, not to mention her correspondence with Arizona lawmakers pushing fake electors. Is your committee planning on talking to her?" host Tapper asked.
"We are," Cheney replied. "The committee is engaged with her counsel and hope she will agree to come in voluntarily. The committee is prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not."
"I hope it doesn't get to that and I hope she comes voluntarily," she continued. "We've spoken with numbers of people who are similarly situated in terms of the discussions that she was having as you mentioned. It's very important for us to speak with her and, as I said, I hope she'll agree to do so voluntarily -- I'm sure we'll contemplate a subpoena if she won't."
CNNIUS 07 24 2022 09 06 29 youtu.be