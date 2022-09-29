Ginni Thomas will testify before Jan. 6 committee today: report

On Thursday, POLITICO's Kyle Cheney reported that Ginni Thomas, the far-right activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will testify virtually before the House January 6 Committee today.

This marks weeks of the committee seeking testimony from Thomas, whose role in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election is contentious and not fully understood.

The chair of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) had previously said that the testimony would be given at some point this week.

Thomas is known to have urged legislators in Arizona to block certification of Joe Biden's win in the state. Earlier this month, it was revealed that she did the same with lawmakers in Wisconsin.

This was part of a multi-pronged strategy by Trump's allies, where Republican-controlled states won by Biden were pressured to decertify election results, slates of fake "alternate" electors for Trump were declared, and the idea was for Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the real electors in those states on that basis, throwing the election to Trump. Pence refused to participate in this plan, believing — as most legal experts did — that he had no constitutional power to overturn elections.

There is no clear evidence that Clarence Thomas was privy to his wife's plots; however he was later the sole justice to dissent from a decision authorizing the release of January 6 related documents from the White House to House investigators.