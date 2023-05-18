Ginni Thomas has donated tens of thousands of dollars to GOP candidates

Ginni Thomas has contributed at least $20,000 to Republican political committees, according to election filings.

State and federal records show the wife of U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has given money to numerous Republican candidates and GOP-linked organizations, including political action committees backing Donald Trump, reported Forbes.

Her most recent donation, a $500 contribution on March 31, went to the campaign of Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), whom she had criticized in a Nov. 10, 2020, text to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as not doing enough to help keep Trump in office despite his election loss.

“House and Senate guys are pathetic too... only 4 GOP House members seen out in street rallies with grassroots," Thomas texted, and singling out Roy and three other Freedom Caucus members, Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

Thomas donated more than $2,500 to political committees backing Trump, mostly in 2016.

She appears to have donated $500 to the Republican National Committee in 1992, a year after her husband joined the Supreme Court.

Thomas and representatives from the Supreme Court did not respond to requests for comment.

