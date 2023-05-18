'National pipsqueak' Josh Hawley's 'epic disaster' book on manliness buried in brutal review
Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, was called out on the Senate floor by Sen. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

Slate has published yet another review of Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) book on masculinity and manliness, and it describes the senator's tome as nothing less than an "epic disaster."

The review, which was penned by Rebecca Onion, describes Hawley as America's "leading national pipsqueak," and asks why he even felt the need to write a book about manliness in the first place.

"Maybe he saw one of Jordan Peterson’s crying videos and thought, 'If he can do it, why not me?'" she speculates.

In fact, she finds that much of Hawley's book, which is titled "Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs," is filled with Peterson-liked advice for men to live lives of personal responsibility with the goal of serving as providers for families.

READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene: Calling me a white supremacist is like 'calling a person of color the N-word'

What makes the book particularly curious, notes Onion, is the fact that it never mentions former President Donald Trump by name even though his own life exhibits the kind of carefree immorality and irresponsibility that Hawley urges his readers to reject.

"In the chapter on being a 'king,' Hawley briefly acknowledges the existence of men who 'desperately want authority for all the wrong reasons,'" she notes. "Then, he basically describes Donald Trump, a person whose name does not appear in this book: 'They preen, they abuse, they dominate. They see others as means to their own ends.'"

She then notes the irony that Hawley himself over the past several years would "bow down to, and serve such a man, because it’s to your political advantage."

SmartNews