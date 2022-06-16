Jan. 6 committee to seek Ginni Thomas testimony about efforts to overturn Trump's election loss

The House select committee will ask Ginni Thomas to testify about her communications with right-wing attorney John Eastman about Donald Trump's election loss.

Lawmakers have obtained emails between the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Eastman, who was advising the former president as he tried to overturn his loss, and select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel would seek her testimony, reported Axios correspondent Andrew Solender.

“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee," Thompson said.

The emails show Thomas was more extensively involved in efforts to overturn the election than previously known, two sources told the Washington Post, as Eastman worked to pressure former vice president Mike Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden's election win during the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress.

A judge last week rejected Eastman's claim of executive privilege over the emails, saying they offered evidence of a possible crime.

Eastman also claimed in an email from that batch that he had heard the Supreme Court justices were in a "heated fight" over whether they should hear arguments about the former president's efforts to overturn his defeat, according to the New York Times.

“So the odds are not based on the legal merits but an assessment of the justices’ spines, and I understand that there is a heated fight underway,” Eastman wrote to another pro-Trump lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro. “For those willing to do their duty, we should help them by giving them a Wisconsin cert petition to add into the mix.”

It's not clear how Eastman gained that insight about the court's internal deliberations or whether it was true.

